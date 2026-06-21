“Having Multiple Partners Doesn’t Make a Woman Bad” - Kenyan media personality and feminist, ADELLE ONYANGO, declares







Saturday, June 2, 2026 - Vocal Kenyan media personality and feminist, Adelle Onyango, has sparked fresh debate on women’s freedom of choice in relationships after boldly declaring that non‑monogamy does not define morality.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, June 20th, 2026, Adelle wrote:

“I love this! Having multiple partners or not being in a monogamous relationship doesn’t make a woman a ‘bad woman’, please”

Her remarks highlight the persistent double standards in society, where women are often judged harshly for their relationship decisions.

She emphasized that a woman’s character should never be reduced to whether she chooses one partner or several, insisting that individuality and autonomy must be respected.

The outspoken feminist has long used her platform to discuss relationships and personal growth.

In September 2025, she opened up about the end of her marriage to Falgun Bhojak, reflecting on how mismatched expectations strained their union.

She recalled joyful early years together but admitted that by their third year, “it was not just our apartment that didn’t feel like home, but also my marriage.”

Over time, she realized the wife he envisioned was not the woman she truly was.

Adelle revealed that her husband wanted three things she could not give: a child, wearing a ring, and taking his surname.

The Kenyan DAILY POST