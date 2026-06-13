Drama in Kikuyu after a man destroyed another man’s Range Rover for having an affair with his girlfriend - Kugongewa Ni Uchungu (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Madukani, Thogoto, Kikuyu, Kiambu County, after a man rammed his vehicle into another man's Range Rover after discovering that he was having an affair with his girlfriend.

Witnesses said the suspect drove his vehicle and deliberately crashed into the other man's car, causing extensive damage.

At first, onlookers believed the incident was a normal road accident, but it later emerged that the collision was a deliberate act of revenge linked to the relationship dispute.

The incident attracted a large crowd, with residents gathering to witness the aftermath as details of the alleged affair spread through the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported during the incident, although both vehicles sustained damage, with the Range Rover bearing the brunt of the impact.

The Kenyan DAILY POST