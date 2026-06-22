





Monday, June 22, 2026 - Comedian and media personality, Steve Thompson Maghana, popularly known as Oga Obinna, has claimed that he lost ‘a lot of money’ despite the Vurugu 2 boxing event pulling massive online numbers.

Speaking after the show on Monday, June 22nd, 2026, Obinna explained that hackers interfered with the official streaming site, forcing his team to quickly switch to YouTube.

“Vurugu 2 was massive, but the downside is some people hacked our site, alafu the site ikahang, and a lot of things were not happening.”

“We decided to stitch and let people watch on YouTube,” he said.

Obinna revealed that the livestream peaked at over 70,000 viewers.

However, he lamented that if even half of them had paid Ksh 200 each, the event could have generated around Ksh 7 million in revenue.

“I lost a lot of money on that… I could have gotten the capital to do Vurugu 3 but all is not lost,” he explained.

Despite the setback, Obinna remained upbeat, appreciating both supporters and critics for keeping the conversation alive.

“I want to also thank everybody who made this happen, from the supporters to the haters; it is a collective effort.”

“When you talk negatively about something, you are putting attention on it, and when you are talking something positively, you are putting attention on it,” he noted.

He added that even negative publicity can boost marketing.

“The bad news is negative news spreads faster than the positive news, which is also good for marketing.”

“So I really appreciate all the people who were speaking negatively about it. Thank you so much.”

“I am preparing to do Vurugu 3,” Obinna concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST