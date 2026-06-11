A Genz teacher sparks reactions after posting a video goofing around with a male student - Is this right? (Watch VIDEO)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A female teacher currently on teaching practice has sparked mixed reactions on social media after posting a video that has drawn debate over teacher-student boundaries.

In the clip, the teacher is seen in a light-hearted moment goofing around alongside a male student she referred to as her “favourite” while sharing an “Outfit of the Day” style video.

The video quickly circulated online, with users divided on whether the interaction was harmless or inappropriate given the professional relationship between teachers and students.

Some social media users argued that the clip shows a friendly and relatable approach by a young teacher trying to connect with learners.

However, others expressed concern that such public displays could blur professional boundaries and set the wrong precedent in a school environment.

Watch the video>>> below

My favorite dress to class pic.twitter.com/Nb99LzOckI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST