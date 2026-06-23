Uproar as Interior CS MURKOMEN explains why sometimes police officers don’t intervene when goons rob innocent Kenyans







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has sparking uproar after he defended police officers filmed standing idle near gangs as they wreak havoc across Kenya.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, June 23rd, Murkomen rejected claims that police collaborate with criminal groups, insisting that officers are often outnumbered and constrained in their response.

“The Government does not deploy anti‑protest goons.”

“The Government has enough police officers to deploy.”

“Our officers are properly trained to act depending on the circumstances,” he said.

Murkomen explained that in many situations, officers face two difficult choices: use force, which risks public backlash or hold back to avoid escalating tensions.

He argued that restraint is sometimes necessary to prevent further controversy.

His remarks come amid heightened public anxiety over rising goon‑related violence, with Kenyans demanding stronger action from the Interior Ministry.

Rather than assuring citizens of a crackdown, Murkomen appeared to justify police inaction under certain conditions, a stance that has drawn sharp criticism given that the 2027 General Election is around the corner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST