Former Makueni Governor Prof. KIBWANA celebrates 72nd birthday with heartwarming moment with his mother (PHOTO)







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - Former Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has warmed hearts online after sharing a touching photo with his mother as he marked his 72nd birthday.

Taking to X, the accomplished scholar and former county boss posted a photo alongside his elderly mother and accompanied it with a heartfelt message:

"Mama, I celebrate you for giving birth to me 72 years ago today."

Born in 1954 into a large family of 29 children, Prof. Kibwana rose from humble beginnings to become one of Kenya’s most accomplished public figures.

Over the years, he has built an impressive career as a lawyer, human rights advocate, academic and public servant, earning prestigious qualifications from Harvard University and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.

He served as Makueni County’s first Governor from 2013 to 2022 and is currently a professor at both Daystar University and the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

His birthday post attracted thousands of reactions, with netizens flooding the comments section with warm wishes.

Many also joked about Kamba people seemingly aging gracefully, while others praised the strong bond between the former Governor and his mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST