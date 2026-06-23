Bad day for 2 KRA officers as EACC detectives arrest them while receiving Ksh 900,000 bribe (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe linked to a tax matter.

The suspects, Faith Gathoni Njoroge and Tyson Marango Owuor, both stationed at KRA’s Upper Hill offices, were arrested after a complaint that they had allegedly demanded Ksh 3 million from a taxpayer in exchange for influencing the settlement of a Capital Gains Tax assessment amounting to Ksh 4.5 million.

Acting on the complaint, EACC detectives mounted an operation during which the suspects were caught receiving Ksh 900,000, said to be part of the bribe payment.

The money was recovered during the arrest.

The two are currently being processed at the Integrity Centre as investigations continue ahead of further action under the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

The Kenyan DAILY POST