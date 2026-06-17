EXPOSED! Notorious fraudster, KENNEDY MUTISYA, is posing as Safaricom employee and defrauding business owners (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 17,
2026 - Business owners have been warned to remain vigilant against a man
identified as Kennedy
Mutisya, who is reportedly posing as a Safaricom employee to
defraud unsuspecting traders.
According to reports, the suspect has been approaching
business owners, claiming that he can help update Till Numbers to avoid
transaction charges or assist them in securing loans.
After gaining the trust of his targets and obtaining
sensitive business account details, money is allegedly withdrawn from the
affected Till accounts.
The suspect is said to be using the name Kennedy Mutisya while
presenting himself as a Safaricom agent.
Business owners are being urged not to share their PINs, OTPs, passwords or account details
with anyone claiming to offer such services.
See photos of the suspect.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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