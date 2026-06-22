Drama in Embu as man catches another man having ‘MECHI’ with his wife in his matrimonial bed - Demands Ksh 50,000 as compensation (VIDEO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic scene in Embu’s Dallas Estate after a man stormed his rented house and found another man having “mechi” with his wife in their matrimonial home.

Reports indicate that the enraged husband had returned home unexpectedly, only to discover his wife engaging in the act with another man.

In a video shared on social media by an eyewitness, the visibly angry husband is seen confronting and assaulting the man, accusing him of interfering in his marriage and disrespecting his home.

Other individuals present at the scene are also seen intervening as tensions escalated, while the accused man is heard pleading for mercy as the confrontation continues.

At one point, the man attempted to flee but was restrained and further confronted by the angry husband and members of the public.





The husband demanded Ksh 50,000 as compensation from the man for wrecking his marriage.

Watch the video>>> below

Man catches another man having ‘MECHI’ with his wife in his matrimonial bed in Embu – Demands Ksh 50,000 as compensation pic.twitter.com/mD9OosjNS2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST