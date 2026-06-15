Detectives ambush a truck along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha Highway after and recover narcotics concealed in the cabin (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - A 40-year-old Ugandan national has been arrested after detectives intercepted a truck transporting cannabis sativa along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway.

According to authorities, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) acted on intelligence reports and mounted an operation along the Longonot stretch of the busy highway.

During the operation, the officers intercepted a Scania truck registration number UBN 042 and conducted a thorough search.

The search led to the discovery of three bales of cannabis sativa that had been cleverly concealed inside the truck’s cabin and toolbox in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The driver, identified as Daniel Musubo, a 40-year-old Ugandan national, was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.

The truck and the recovered narcotics were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station, where they are being held as exhibits as investigations continue.

Police said the suspect is undergoing processing and is expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are completed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST