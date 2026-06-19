Detectives ambush narcotic traffickers ferrying bhang worth Ksh 4.6 million in a heavily tinted personal car along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway - Suspects cornered after attempting to flee (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A major drug trafficking attempt was foiled in Nakuru after detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) intercepted a vehicle ferrying a large consignment of cannabis valued at approximately Sh 4.62 million.

Acting on a credible tip-off that a suspicious motor vehicle, registration number KDX 264K, was being used to transport the illicit cargo, detectives laid an ambush along the busy Eldoret-Nakuru Highway.

Moments later, the target vehicle came into view.

Officers signalled the driver to stop, but instead of complying, he floored the accelerator and attempted a daring escape, triggering a high-speed pursuit towards Subukia area.

In a swift and tactical response, detectives successfully immobilised the vehicle by deflating its front tyre, forcing it to a stop and bringing the dramatic chase to an abrupt end.

Two suspects, David Wafula and Loise Akoth, were immediately arrested at the scene.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered seven bulky sacks of cannabis sativa, weighing a total of 154 kilograms, carefully concealed for transport.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics are being detained as exhibits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and safeguarding communities from the dangers of narcotics abuse.

Via DCI