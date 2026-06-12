DCI responds to shocking allegations that an Indian doctor was paid Ksh 300 million to poison RAILA ODINGA







Friday, June 12, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed as fake and misleading viral social media claims alleging that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was poisoned.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 12th, the DCI flagged a post claiming Raila was poisoned using botulinum toxin by an Indian doctor allegedly paid Ksh300 million to carry out the act.

The agency categorically rejected the allegations, urging the public not to fall victim to fabricated narratives.

The viral post suggested the doctor had confessed to administering the deadly neurotoxin, which blocks nerve signals to muscles and can cause paralysis.

The DCI stressed that the information was entirely false and part of a growing trend of misinformation targeting political leaders.

Raila Odinga passed away on October 15th, 2025, while taking a morning walk in Kerala, India.

He was rushed to Devamatha Hospital in Koothattukulam but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Doctors reported cardiac arrest as the immediate cause, with verified reports later confirming underlying conditions including diabetes, hypertension and a recent stroke.

President William Ruto had personally facilitated Raila’s travel to India for treatment following consultations with his family.

Since his burial on October 19th, 2025, speculation has persisted online about the circumstances of his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST