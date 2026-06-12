“I Am the Chief Diplomat of Our Country, I’m Not a Tourist” - Defiant President RUTO defends frequent foreign trips amid uproar







Friday, June 12, 2026 - President William Ruto has defended his frequent foreign travels, insisting that his international engagements are part of his constitutional duties as the Head of State and not leisure trips.

Speaking in Helsinki, Finland, during a town hall meeting with Kenyans living and working in Scandinavia, Ruto dismissed claims that his travel schedule is excessive or unnecessary.

“I was looking at one of the headlines in the newspaper that William Ruto is travelling again.”

“I wish they knew the kind of schedule that I have.”

“I have not come here as a tourist or to waste time; I have come here to make sure we have achieved certain things.”

“Just for the record, I am the chief diplomat of our country.”

“People want to know what Kenya stands for,” the President said.

Ruto emphasized that his trips are aimed at advancing Kenya’s diplomatic, trade and investment interests.

His remarks come amid sustained public debate and criticism over the scale and cost of his international travel.

The Controller of Budget’s nine‑month expenditure report (July 2025-March 2026) flagged high spending on foreign travel, with State House emerging as one of the top spenders, second only to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

State House spent Ksh1.3 billion on foreign travel and Ksh69 million on local travel during the period.

Ruto just returned to the country from a three‑nation European tour covering Belgium, Norway and Finland.

The Kenyan DAILY POST