Betrayal! KIKUYU LADY blasts her best friend for trying to snatch her husband after discovering explosive messages - “Ulikua Unamuambia Unataka Kusikia Ile Utamu Mimi Husikia”







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has taken to social media to publicly confront her best friend after discovering private messages between her and her husband.

The woman accused her close friend of betrayal, claiming that she had been secretly communicating with her husband behind her back.

The Facebook post suggests that the woman only discovered the affair after going through her husband’s phone, where she claims she found suspicious conversations between the two.

Visibly angered, she lashed out at her friend, questioning how someone she trusted could betray her in such a manner.

She ended her message with a strong warning, stating that she never wants to see her again.

Check out the post

The Kenyan DAILY POST