Daring Robbery in South C! SHOCKING CCTV footage captures gun-wielding thugs raiding Mini-Mart in broad daylight (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Shocking CCTV footage capturing the moment armed robbers stormed a mini-mart in South C, Nairobi, and robbed both customers and staff has left netizens stunned.
In the footage, the daring suspects, dressed in hoodies and
face masks, are seen entering the shop while brandishing a firearm.
One of the robbers immediately targets two customers,
forcing them to surrender their mobile phones before moving towards the
counter.
The miscreant is then seen helping himself to items from the
shop as terrified attendants watch helplessly.
After completing the robbery, the gang calmly exits the
premises and disappears.
The incident has sparked concern among residents and
netizens, with many citing it as yet another example of the growing insecurity
in Nairobi.
In recent months, there have been increasing reports of
criminals, some operating on motorcycles, targeting members of the public and
businesses in broad daylight.
Watch the video>>> below
Waaah! Thieves Jana South C 😭 pic.twitter.com/U63anG6Lsc— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) June 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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