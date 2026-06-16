Daring Robbery in South C! SHOCKING CCTV footage captures gun-wielding thugs raiding Mini-Mart in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Shocking CCTV footage capturing the moment armed robbers stormed a mini-mart in South C, Nairobi, and robbed both customers and staff has left netizens stunned.

In the footage, the daring suspects, dressed in hoodies and face masks, are seen entering the shop while brandishing a firearm.

One of the robbers immediately targets two customers, forcing them to surrender their mobile phones before moving towards the counter.

The miscreant is then seen helping himself to items from the shop as terrified attendants watch helplessly.

After completing the robbery, the gang calmly exits the premises and disappears.

The incident has sparked concern among residents and netizens, with many citing it as yet another example of the growing insecurity in Nairobi.

In recent months, there have been increasing reports of criminals, some operating on motorcycles, targeting members of the public and businesses in broad daylight.

Watch the video>>> below

Waaah! Thieves Jana South C 😭 pic.twitter.com/U63anG6Lsc — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST