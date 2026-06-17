Curvy primary school teacher, MISS KIMANI, turns up to school in a figure-hugging outfit (VIDEOs)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A primary school teacher identified as, Miss Kimani, has sparked debate on social media after sharing videos of herself at school wearing a figure-hugging outfit.

In the clips posted on her TikTok account, Miss Kimani is seen wearing a pair of fitted trousers that accentuate her hourglass figure, attracting widespread attention from her followers.

She is also seen walking around the school compound as the videos capture her outfit from different angles.

The clips have generated mixed reactions online, with some TikTok users arguing that the attire was not appropriate for a learning institution.

Others defended her, saying teachers should be free to dress comfortably as long as they comply with workplace dress codes and professional standards.

Watch the videos below

Mwalimu wa Math ako na NYASH….. pic.twitter.com/i4GLRqSZ8G — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026

Mwalimu wa Math ako na NYASH….. pic.twitter.com/AzfR7XI8c8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026

Mwalimu wa Math ako na NYASH….. pic.twitter.com/ivzZ2O9rCH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST