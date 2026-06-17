Curvy primary school teacher, MISS KIMANI, turns up to school in a figure-hugging outfit (VIDEOs)

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A primary school teacher identified as, Miss Kimani, has sparked debate on social media after sharing videos of herself at school wearing a figure-hugging outfit.
In the clips posted on her TikTok account,
Miss Kimani is seen wearing a pair of fitted trousers that accentuate her
hourglass figure, attracting widespread attention from her followers.
She is also seen walking around the school compound as the
videos capture her outfit from different angles.
The clips have generated mixed reactions online, with some
TikTok users arguing that the attire was not appropriate for a learning
institution.
Others defended her, saying teachers should be free to dress
comfortably as long as they comply with workplace dress codes and professional
standards.
Watch the videos below
Mwalimu wa Math ako na NYASH….. pic.twitter.com/i4GLRqSZ8G— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026
Mwalimu wa Math ako na NYASH….. pic.twitter.com/AzfR7XI8c8— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026
Mwalimu wa Math ako na NYASH….. pic.twitter.com/ivzZ2O9rCH— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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