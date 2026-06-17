DRAMA as a KIKUYU LADY confronts a man along Githurai-Mwihoko Road and demands payment after ‘MECHI’ - Accuses him of stealing her phone in the room! Aki Hii Ni Aibu (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic scene along the Githurai-Mwihoko road after a lady confronted a middle-aged man and demanded payment following a night they spent together in a lodging.

According to reports, the man had spent the night with the lady and promised to pay her afterward.

However, things turned sour when he refused to honor the agreement.

In the video, the furious lady is seen confronting the man while breathing fire and demanding her dues in full.

She also accused him of stealing her phone while they were in the room together.

The dramatic incident attracted the attention of boda boda riders and passersby, who stopped to watch as the confrontation unfolded.

Watch the video>>> below

Nilikuwa kupeleka mtoi shule nikapatana na drama za pombe ya Monday😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xcmsEMJ6DR — Aku🇰🇪 (@Kamah__) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST