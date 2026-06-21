A Mercedes-Benz driving gang leader cornered by detectives along the Eastern bypass and 2 rounds of ammunition recovered from his vehicle (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have arrested Peter Serenyi Ahonya, a suspected gang leader believed to be linked to organized criminal activities in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

According to the DCI, the arrest followed a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation that culminated in a raid at the Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass, where the suspect was cornered and apprehended.

Following his arrest, detectives escorted Ahonya to his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz registration number KBN 160U, and conducted a thorough search.

During the search, officers recovered two rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition as well as eight sachets of cannabis sativa, which were seized as exhibits.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody and is currently undergoing processing pending his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, detectives have intensified investigations and are pursuing additional leads aimed at identifying and arresting other members of the suspected criminal network who remain at large.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle organized criminal gangs and enhance security within Nairobi and its environs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST