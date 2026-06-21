A Mercedes-Benz driving gang leader cornered by detectives along the Eastern bypass and 2 rounds of ammunition recovered from his vehicle (PHOTOs)

Saturday, June 20,
2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)
headquarters have arrested Peter
Serenyi Ahonya, a suspected gang leader believed to be linked
to organized criminal activities in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.
According to the DCI, the arrest followed a well-coordinated
intelligence-led operation that culminated in a raid at the Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass,
where the suspect was cornered and apprehended.
Following his arrest, detectives escorted Ahonya to his
vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz
registration number KBN 160U, and conducted a thorough search.
During the search, officers recovered two rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition as well as eight sachets
of cannabis sativa, which were seized as exhibits.
The suspect was immediately taken into custody and is
currently undergoing processing pending his arraignment in court.
Meanwhile, detectives have intensified investigations and
are pursuing additional leads aimed at identifying and arresting other members
of the suspected criminal network who remain at large.
The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle organized criminal gangs and enhance security within Nairobi and its environs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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