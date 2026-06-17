Controversial Kenyan cross-dresser KELVIN KINUTHIA stuns netizens after sharing PHOTOs dressed as a MUMAMA to celebrate 25th birthday







Wednesday, June 17, 226 - Controversial Kenyan cross-dresser, Kelvin Kinuthia, has set social media abuzz after celebrating his 25th birthday in a stylish skirt suit.

Taking to Instagram, Kinuthia shared a series of stunning photos from the celebration, confidently rocking the outfit as he marked the milestone.

He captioned the photos: "Twenty-fine & thriving ❤️✨ A quarter century of grace, growth, and God’s favor.”

“Here’s to the next chapter.”

“🥂🎂 Happy 25th Birthday to me."

The Kenyan DAILY POST