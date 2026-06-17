Controversial Kenyan cross-dresser KELVIN KINUTHIA stuns netizens after sharing PHOTOs dressed as a MUMAMA to celebrate 25th birthday

Wednesday, June 17, 226 - Controversial Kenyan
cross-dresser, Kelvin Kinuthia, has set social media abuzz after celebrating
his 25th birthday in a stylish skirt suit.
Taking to Instagram, Kinuthia shared a series of stunning
photos from the celebration, confidently rocking the outfit as he marked the
milestone.
He captioned
the photos: "Twenty-fine & thriving ❤️✨ A
quarter century of grace, growth, and God’s favor.”
“Here’s to the next chapter.”
“🥂🎂 Happy 25th Birthday to me."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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