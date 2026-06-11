Comedian OGA OBINNA sparks debate with bold views on wedding fundraising culture - “Harusi Si Emergency”

Thursday, June 11,
2026 - Media personality and comedian, Steve Thompson Maghana, better known
as Oga Obinna, has stirred lively debate after questioning Kenya’s growing
wedding fundraising culture.
Speaking during an interview with Milele FM, Obinna argued that couples should plan their
celebrations within their means rather than relying heavily on contributions
from friends and family.
“Kuchanga harusi, mbona tunachanga harusi? Harusi si
emergency. Kama hauna pesa, achana nayo.”
“Enda ile kidogo uko nayo mtu wako ataku appreciate,”
he said.
Obinna noted that genuine support from friends often comes
naturally when people see a couple making an effort within their financial
limits.
“Ukisha jipanga, ata marafiki zako watasema, ‘Wacha pia
sisi tumsupport,’” he added.
The comedian criticized the practice of adding people to
fundraising groups and assigning contribution targets.
“Lakini unaweka watu kwa group na unawapea target ya
kuchanga haifai, kila mtu ajipange kivyake,” he stated.
Drawing from his experience as a wedding MC, Obinna revealed
that he has witnessed guests being assigned specific items to bring.
His remarks have reignited conversations about the
widespread practice of wedding fundraising in Kenya, where couples often turn
to friends, family and colleagues for support.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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