Comedian OGA OBINNA sparks debate with bold views on wedding fundraising culture - “Harusi Si Emergency”







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Media personality and comedian, Steve Thompson Maghana, better known as Oga Obinna, has stirred lively debate after questioning Kenya’s growing wedding fundraising culture.

Speaking during an interview with Milele FM, Obinna argued that couples should plan their celebrations within their means rather than relying heavily on contributions from friends and family.

“Kuchanga harusi, mbona tunachanga harusi? Harusi si emergency. Kama hauna pesa, achana nayo.”

“Enda ile kidogo uko nayo mtu wako ataku appreciate,” he said.

Obinna noted that genuine support from friends often comes naturally when people see a couple making an effort within their financial limits.

“Ukisha jipanga, ata marafiki zako watasema, ‘Wacha pia sisi tumsupport,’” he added.

The comedian criticized the practice of adding people to fundraising groups and assigning contribution targets.

“Lakini unaweka watu kwa group na unawapea target ya kuchanga haifai, kila mtu ajipange kivyake,” he stated.

Drawing from his experience as a wedding MC, Obinna revealed that he has witnessed guests being assigned specific items to bring.

His remarks have reignited conversations about the widespread practice of wedding fundraising in Kenya, where couples often turn to friends, family and colleagues for support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST