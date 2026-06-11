



Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday, June 11th, held a breakfast meeting in Nairobi with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, where the two leaders discussed plans to “liberate” Kenya from President William Ruto’s administration.

In a statement, Gachagua revealed that Natembeya had assured him of Western Kenya’s commitment to join other regions in supporting the United Alternative Government.

“The Governor has briefed me on the commitment of the great people of Western Kenya to join other Kenyans in liberating our Nation, which has been mismanaged by this kleptomaniac regime,” he said.

The former DP stressed that unity was key, insisting that the opposition must rally behind one presidential candidate.

“I am very happy that Governor Natembeya, just like colleagues and me in the United Alternative Government, is clear that the only way to liberate our country is to identify one Presidential candidate to face William Ruto on 10th August, 2027,” he added.

Despite the High Court upholding his impeachment, Gachagua maintained that he remains eligible to run in 2027.

He described himself as the strongest candidate to face Ruto, citing his numbers, financial muscle and political experience.

Still, he pledged to support whichever leader the opposition settles on, vowing to mobilize 10 million Kenyans to vote Ruto out of office.

Gachagua also disclosed plans to withdraw from national rallies for 45 days to retreat to his Wamunyoro home, where he will consult stakeholders and build consensus on flagbearer selection.

The Kenyan DAILY POST