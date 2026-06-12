





Friday, June 12, 2026 - A married man is counting his losses after he was drugged and robbed by two women he met during a night out at an entertainment joint.

According to reports, the man had gone out to relax when he struck up a conversation with the two women and invited them to join him at his table.

Unbeknownst to him, the women were plotting to drug and rob him.

The suspects are said to have spiked the man's drink, leaving him disoriented and unable to make sound decisions.

Taking advantage of his condition, they accompanied him to his matrimonial home while his wife was away.

Once inside the house, the women stole valuables before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage from the building captured the suspects entering the premises late at night in the company of the victim.

The recordings have since become a key piece of evidence as efforts to identify and trace the women continue.

The victim's wife shared footage>>> from the security cameras on social media, appealing to members of the public who may recognize the suspects to come forward with information that could assist in investigations.

A married man drugged and robbed by 2 KIKUYU LADIES he met in a club and took to his matrimonial house - CCTV footage exposes the suspects badly pic.twitter.com/UA4bA170BC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST