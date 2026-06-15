A young LADY falls off a moving “Nganya’ as the driver pulls reckless stunts amid rising cases of accidents involving the flashy Nairobi matatus (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - A shocking video has emerged showing the moment a young lady fell from a moving matatu as the vehicle was being driven recklessly.

The incident, which was captured on camera, shows several rowdy youths hanging precariously from the matatu’s windows and doors as the driver performed dangerous stunts.

In the footage, the young woman is seen losing her grip before slipping and falling onto the tarmac while the vehicle is still in motion.

Despite the incident, the matatu continues its journey as the woman remains on the tarmac, apparently injured and writhing in pain.

The video has sparked outrage among Kenyans on social media, with many condemning the reckless behavior often associated with some flashy matatus, popularly known as nganyas.

The incident comes at a time when concerns are growing over road safety following a rise in accidents involving some matatus known for their flashy graffiti artwork and stunt-like driving.

Watch the video>>> below

A young LADY falls off a moving “Nganya’ as the driver pulls reckless stunts amid rising cases of accidents involving the flashy Nairobi matatus pic.twitter.com/2kPr4dXtMR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST