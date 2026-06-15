Double Tragedy! 43-year-old ELIZABETH WAMBUI murdered by her husband, who was later found dead after taking his own life (PHOTO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - A family in Nyeri County has been thrown into mourning following a tragic incident that claimed the lives of a 43-year-old woman and her husband.

The deceased woman, identified as Elizabeth Wambui, popularly known as Mama Simo, was a mother of two sons and a businesswoman who operated a shop in the Gatong'ora area.

She hailed from Karatina.

According to reports, Elizabeth was killed by her husband under circumstances that are still under investigation.

Following the incident, the husband reportedly fled from the scene, triggering a search by residents and authorities.

In a further twist of events, the man's lifeless body was discovered on Sunday morning in a ditch near Gatong'ora.

Preliminary reports indicate that he may have died by suicide.

The bodies were moved to a local mortuary pending post-mortem examinations and further investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST