Bishop EDWARD KIHATO of CFF Church exposed as a marriage breaker and conman as CAROLINE MWANGI spills the beans







Friday, June 19, 2026 - Bishop Edward Kihato of Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church is on the spot after a woman came forward and accused him of destroying her marriage.

According to the disgruntled woman, identified as Caroline Mwangi, Bishop Kihato played a role in the breakdown of her marriage so that his niece could marry her husband, Mannaseh Mwangi.

“The preacher destroyed my marriage so that his niece could be married to my husband,” she lamented, adding that she got married in a church wedding.

Caroline further claimed that her ex-husband has not seen their daughter for the past nine years, leaving her to shoulder the burden of raising the child on her own.

She also accused Bishop Kihato of conning her Ksh 176,000.

“He conned me Ksh 176,400. I have been trying to get my money back in vain,” she said.

Caroline threatened to storm Bishop Kihato’s church in search of answers, claiming that the last time she attempted to confront him during a church service, he involved his security team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST