AIPCA Church Pastor accused of having ‘MECHI’ with congregant’s wife in Githurai - Shame on you Pastor GATAMA







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A pastor affiliated with the AIPCA church has found himself at the center of a scandal after being accused of preaching water and drinking wine.

According to a post shared on Facebook, the man of God identified as Pastor Gatama is allegedly living a double life while busy preaching to congregants from the pulpit.

The post further claims that the pastor was never formally ordained despite continuing to carry out church activities and ministering to believers.

Adding to the controversy, reports circulating on social media allege that he was chased away from a church where he previously served in Githurai after he was linked to an alleged affair with a congregant’s wife.

The allegations were shared in a newly formed Facebook group where AIPCA church members have been exposing preachers they claim are living double lives behind the scenes.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST