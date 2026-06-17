Another One Bites the Dust! IVY NAMU announces breakup with WILLIS RABURU after 5 years together - “We have decided to go our separate ways”







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Content creator, Ivy Namu, has dropped a bombshell, confirming the end of her relationship with media personality, Willis Raburu.

In a brief post on Instagram on June 17th, 2026, Ivy wrote: “Willis Raburu and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Kindly respect our privacy at this moment.”

The news comes as a shock to fans who had followed the couple’s journey from their romantic engagement in July 2022, a surprise proposal during their son, Mali’s first birthday party, complete with performances by Nviiri and Bensoul.

Ivy’s emotional “A thousand times yes” had painted the picture of a love story reborn, especially after Raburu’s earlier divorce from ex‑wife, Marya Prude, following the tragic loss of their newborn daughter, Adana, in 2020.

In a past interview, Ivy revealed that she met Raburu while working at Royal Media Services.

The two share a child, whom they welcomed in 2021.

Their union was celebrated as a fresh chapter for Raburu, who seemed to have found stability and happiness again.

Raburu, who has set his eyes on the Kisumu Senatorial seat, is yet to issue his own statement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST