A 25-year-old Kenyan man marries an INDIAN LADY in a simple wedding at AG’s office - True love or chasing the bag? (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A 25-year-old Kenyan man is officially off the market after tying the knot with an Indian lady in a simple ceremony held at the Attorney General’s Office.

Sharing photos on X, the newly-wed man expressed surprise at settling down at such a young age.

“Never imagined. Married at 25,” he captioned the photos.

The low-key wedding has sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens congratulating the couple for taking the bold step into marriage.

However, others reacted with humor and skepticism, suggesting that the man may have been “chasing the bag,” pointing to stereotypes that most Indian families are financially well-off.

Despite the online chatter, the couple’s photos show a calm and simple ceremony marking the start of their new journey together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST