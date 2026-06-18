Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A video of a beautiful lady having an exaggerated reaction while receiving an injection has sparked amusement and debate on social media.
In the clip, the lady, who appears to suffer from a fear of
needles (trypanophobia), is visibly anxious as a medic prepares to administer
the injection.
After a brief struggle, the medic eventually manages to
administer the injection, but the woman's over-the-top reaction has since gone
viral, attracting a flood of humorous comments from netizens.
While netizens have found the video entertaining, fear of
needles is a common phobia that affects millions of people worldwide and cuts
across all ages and genders.
For some individuals, even the sight of a needle can trigger
intense anxiety, dizziness or panic, making routine medical procedures a
daunting experience.
Watch the video>>> below
Anaogopa Sindano! Beautiful LADY’s dramatic reaction while getting an injection pic.twitter.com/w64SLwqJKl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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