





Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A video of a beautiful lady having an exaggerated reaction while receiving an injection has sparked amusement and debate on social media.

In the clip, the lady, who appears to suffer from a fear of needles (trypanophobia), is visibly anxious as a medic prepares to administer the injection.

After a brief struggle, the medic eventually manages to administer the injection, but the woman's over-the-top reaction has since gone viral, attracting a flood of humorous comments from netizens.

While netizens have found the video entertaining, fear of needles is a common phobia that affects millions of people worldwide and cuts across all ages and genders.

For some individuals, even the sight of a needle can trigger intense anxiety, dizziness or panic, making routine medical procedures a daunting experience.

Watch the video>>> below

Anaogopa Sindano! Beautiful LADY’s dramatic reaction while getting an injection pic.twitter.com/w64SLwqJKl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST