ALLAN OCHIENG, the flashy LUO man who took a Slay Queen to a city restaurant and left her with a bill of Ksh 10,000 is a serial con - More victims come out







Friday, June 12, 2026 - More details have emerged about Allan Ochieng, the flashy Luo man who recently went viral after a Slay Queen accused him of abandoning her at a restaurant in Westlands and leaving her to settle a bill of Ksh 10,000.

As the story continues to attract public attention, several women have come forward with claims that Ochieng is a serial conman who has used different tricks to swindle unsuspecting victims.

One woman narrated how Allan took her to a hotel for what appeared to be a lavish outing before excusing himself under the pretext of making an important phone call.

However, unlike some of his victims, she sensed that something was amiss and decided to leave before he could execute his plan, leaving him to settle the Ksh 12,000 bill.

Another victim claimed that Allan conned her out of Ksh 150,000 after convincing her that he could facilitate her travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

According to the woman, she paid the money as a down payment after Allan promised to process the necessary arrangements.

However, immediately after receiving the cash, he went silent and cut off communication.

The victim said she was left struggling to repay debts after losing the money.