ALLAN OCHIENG, the flashy LUO man who took a Slay Queen to a city restaurant and left her with a bill of Ksh 10,000 is a serial con - More victims come out

Friday, June 12, 2026
- More details have emerged about Allan Ochieng, the flashy Luo man who
recently went viral after a Slay Queen accused him of abandoning her at a
restaurant in Westlands and leaving her to settle a bill of Ksh 10,000.
As the story continues to attract public attention, several
women have come forward with claims that Ochieng is a serial conman who has used
different tricks to swindle unsuspecting victims.
One woman narrated how Allan took her to a hotel for what
appeared to be a lavish outing before excusing himself under the pretext of
making an important phone call.
However, unlike some of his victims, she sensed that
something was amiss and decided to leave before he could execute his plan,
leaving him to settle the Ksh 12,000 bill.
Another victim claimed that Allan conned her out of Ksh
150,000 after convincing her that he could facilitate her travel abroad in
search of greener pastures.
According to the woman, she paid the money as a down payment
after Allan promised to process the necessary arrangements.
However, immediately after receiving the cash, he went
silent and cut off communication.
The victim said she was left struggling to repay debts after losing the money.
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