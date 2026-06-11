32-year-old IT specialist, ALLAN KARANI, arrested for masterminding a fraud scheme that saw a Sacco lose over Ksh 22.4 million







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Detectives from Imenti North have arrested three individuals implicated in a fraud scheme that siphoned off more than Sh22.4 million from a savings and credit cooperative society (SACCO).

The investigation uncovered a complex fraud network, where the criminals wielded technology as their weapon, manipulating the SACCO’s computerised financial systems to enrich themselves at the expense of hardworking members.

At the centre of this scandal is Allan Karani, the SACCO’s ICT Assistant Officer, who allegedly masterminded this audacious crime.

Further inquiries revealed that accounts linked to Tony Mwenda, Sharon Kendi, Brivin Dentel and Mawingu Plus Ltd served as conduits for receiving and withdrawing the stolen funds.

The first breakthrough of the case came on June 4th, 2026, when Tony Mwenda was apprehended, with authorities securing custodial orders to aid their relentless pursuit of justice.

Yesterday, June 10th, 2026, detectives executed a well-planned operation, leading to the arrest of Allan Karani, Betty Kanana and Sharon Kendi.

During the operation, officers seized several mobile phones and a company laptop, all earmarked for forensic analysis to unravel the full extent of this elaborate scheme.

What was supposed to be a haven for savings has turned into a nightmare for many, with evidence indicating that a conspiracy involving multiple suspects was at play, utilising the SACCO's electronic systems to orchestrate their fraud.

Currently in custody and awaiting arraignment, these three individuals could be just the tip of the iceberg, as investigations continue to unearth additional perpetrators in this shocking betrayal of trust.

Via DCI