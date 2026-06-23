A video of Pastor KANYARI’s teenage daughter, SKY VICTOR, leaves netizens talking as the controversial pastor accuses step-dad of failing to guide her (WATCH)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari’s 13-year-old daughter, Sky Victor, has been causing a buzz on social media with her online stunts, attracting criticism from Kenyans, including her own biological father.

A video shared on X appears to show Sky engaging in social media activities that many feel are not appropriate for a 13-year-old.

Kanyari has since accused her stepdad, Tash, of misleading her and failing to provide proper guidance.

According to the controversial pastor, Tash is overexposing his children to social media, a move he claims is affecting their well-being.

Kanyari has since moved to court seeking custody of his children.

The video has sparked debate online, with netizens expressing mixed reactions over Sky’s conduct and the role of parents and guardians in guiding children on social media.

Watch the video>>> and be the judge

Should a 13-year-old behave like this?

Is Pastor KANYARI justified to be concerned now for his teenage daughter, SKY VICTOR? His step-father, TASH, seems to be encouraging this pic.twitter.com/fwgP6RWf3b — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST