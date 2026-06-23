A video of Pastor KANYARI’s teenage daughter, SKY VICTOR, leaves netizens talking as the controversial pastor accuses step-dad of failing to guide her (WATCH)

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari’s 13-year-old daughter, Sky Victor, has been causing a buzz on social media with her online stunts, attracting criticism from Kenyans, including her own biological father.
A video shared on X appears to show Sky engaging in social
media activities that many feel are not appropriate for a 13-year-old.
Kanyari has since accused her stepdad, Tash, of misleading
her and failing to provide proper guidance.
According to the controversial pastor, Tash is overexposing
his children to social media, a move he claims is affecting their well-being.
Kanyari has since moved to court seeking custody of his
children.
The video has sparked debate online, with netizens
expressing mixed reactions over Sky’s conduct and the role of parents and
guardians in guiding children on social media.
Watch the video>>> and be the judge
Should a 13-year-old behave like this?
Is Pastor KANYARI justified to be concerned now for his teenage daughter, SKY VICTOR? His step-father, TASH, seems to be encouraging this pic.twitter.com/fwgP6RWf3b— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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