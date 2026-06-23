SHOCKING VIDEO showing violent mass brawl at notorious Lavington based, Ibiza, club stuns Kenyans - This is madness! (WATCH)

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - The notorious Ibiza Club in Lavington is once again trending for all the wrong reasons after a video emerged showing intoxicated revelers involved in a chaotic mass brawl.
In the shocking footage, a group of unruly revelers can be
seen exchanging blows in the club as the situation quickly spirals out of
control.
Even more concerning, no bouncers or security personnel are
visible in the video as the chaos unfolds.
This is the second video showing a violent altercation at
the club in less than a week, leaving many Kenyans questioning what is fueling
the repeated incidents of disorder at the popular entertainment spot.
Watch the video>>> below
Brawl at notorious Lavington based, Ibiza pic.twitter.com/MzZNoIrcx1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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