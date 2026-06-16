59-year-old KIKUYU man staring at life imprisonment after brutally murdering his wife during a domestic dispute - Smoked out of his hideout in Kayole Estate (PHOTO)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Githurai detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run following the fatal stabbing of his wife, 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui, in a tragic incident that occurred on June 14th, 2026, in Mwihoko, Kiambu County.

According to a report lodged at Mwihoko Police Station, a domestic altercation erupted at Wambui's shop in Delta area of Mwihoko Township.

During the confrontation, the husband allegedly stabbed the wife on the right side of the chest with a spearhead, inflicting injuries that proved fatal before fleeing the scene.

Officers responded swiftly to the scene, discovering Wambui lying in a pool of her own blood, bleeding profusely.

Despite their swift action, rushing her to Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), she was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival.

Her body has since been transferred to Kenyatta University Funeral Home for preservation, awaiting a postmortem examination.

At the crime scene, investigators recovered the murder weapon, a bloodstained spearhead, which has been secured as exhibit.

Following this, a manhunt was launched for the suspect, 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Thanks to forensic leads, officers trailed and arrested him at a hideout in Kayole.

Kibue is now in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST