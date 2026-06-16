59-year-old KIKUYU man staring at life imprisonment after brutally murdering his wife during a domestic dispute - Smoked out of his hideout in Kayole Estate (PHOTO)

Tuesday, June 16,
2026 - Githurai detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run
following the fatal stabbing of his wife, 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui, in a
tragic incident that occurred on June 14th, 2026, in Mwihoko, Kiambu
County.
According to a report lodged at Mwihoko Police Station, a
domestic altercation erupted at Wambui's shop in Delta area of Mwihoko
Township.
During the confrontation, the husband allegedly stabbed the
wife on the right side of the chest with a spearhead, inflicting injuries that
proved fatal before fleeing the scene.
Officers responded swiftly to the scene, discovering Wambui
lying in a pool of her own blood, bleeding profusely.
Despite their swift action, rushing her to Kenyatta
University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), she was sadly
pronounced dead upon arrival.
Her body has since been transferred to Kenyatta University
Funeral Home for preservation, awaiting a postmortem examination.
At the crime scene, investigators recovered the murder
weapon, a bloodstained spearhead, which has been secured as exhibit.
Following this, a manhunt was launched for the suspect,
59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, who fled the scene immediately after
the attack.
Thanks to forensic leads, officers trailed and arrested him
at a hideout in Kayole.
Kibue is now in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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