A 34-year-old Kenyan single mother dumps her stingy fiancé after he refused to send her Ksh 5,000 despite having a well-paying job in Canada - Shares screenshots of their conversation

Monday, June 15, 2026 - A 34-year-old Kenyan single mother has ended her relationship with her fiancé, whom she described as extremely stingy despite earning a good income abroad.
In a lengthy Facebook post, the woman narrated that she
started dating the man three years ago while he was still living and working in
Kenya.
According to her, he later secured an opportunity to
relocate to Canada through his employer and has been living there for nearly
two years.
The woman claimed that throughout the period he has been
abroad, he had never sent her any money despite maintaining regular
communication through WhatsApp and phone calls.
She further alleged that at one point, the man repeatedly
requested that she sends him private photos because of the long-distance nature
of their relationship.
However, she declined, preferring that they stick to video
calls and chats.
According to her, things took a different turn in December
when she requested a loan of Ksh 30,000 while facing financial difficulties.
She claimed that he told her he did not have the money, and
she chose not to pursue the matter further.
The relationship remained cordial until recently when she
decided to ask him for Ksh 5,000.
The request triggered a heated exchange that left her
shocked.
Sharing screenshots of their conversation, the woman said
she was disappointed by his response and the manner in which he addressed her
request.
She claimed that she eventually blocked him before ending
the relationship altogether.
“Aki what kind of men are we dealing with out here?” she
wrote in part, expressing frustration over the experience.
The woman also disclosed that her former fiancé is 41 years
old and has never been married.
Check out screenshots of their conversation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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