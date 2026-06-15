A 34-year-old Kenyan single mother dumps her stingy fiancé after he refused to send her Ksh 5,000 despite having a well-paying job in Canada - Shares screenshots of their conversation







Monday, June 15, 2026 - A 34-year-old Kenyan single mother has ended her relationship with her fiancé, whom she described as extremely stingy despite earning a good income abroad.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the woman narrated that she started dating the man three years ago while he was still living and working in Kenya.

According to her, he later secured an opportunity to relocate to Canada through his employer and has been living there for nearly two years.

The woman claimed that throughout the period he has been abroad, he had never sent her any money despite maintaining regular communication through WhatsApp and phone calls.

She further alleged that at one point, the man repeatedly requested that she sends him private photos because of the long-distance nature of their relationship.

However, she declined, preferring that they stick to video calls and chats.

According to her, things took a different turn in December when she requested a loan of Ksh 30,000 while facing financial difficulties.

She claimed that he told her he did not have the money, and she chose not to pursue the matter further.

The relationship remained cordial until recently when she decided to ask him for Ksh 5,000.

The request triggered a heated exchange that left her shocked.

Sharing screenshots of their conversation, the woman said she was disappointed by his response and the manner in which he addressed her request.

She claimed that she eventually blocked him before ending the relationship altogether.

“Aki what kind of men are we dealing with out here?” she wrote in part, expressing frustration over the experience.

The woman also disclosed that her former fiancé is 41 years old and has never been married.

Check out screenshots of their conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST