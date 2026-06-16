Nigerian Prophet who allegedly predicted RUTO’s 2022 victory warns about a plane disaster and protests ahead of 2027 elections

Tuesday, June 16,
2026 - Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President
William Ruto to brace for protests and looming security threats ahead of the
2027 elections.
In a statement released on Tuesday, June 16th,
through the media office of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ayodele said
Kenya is entering a politically sensitive period.
He warned that opposition leaders are preparing new
strategies to challenge Ruto’s authority, adding that if mishandled, protests
could destabilise the Government.
“Kenya: The country will face various challenges, especially
for the president.”
“The opposition will stand out to see if they bring a
shocking strategy against Ruto.”
“If Ruto isn’t careful, these protests will destroy his
government,” he stated.
Ayodele also urged prayers against what he termed a possible
plane disaster.
“If the
opposition isn’t firm enough, Ruto will do everything to mess them up
completely.”
“The
opposition will come up with new ideas to fight Ruto, and he must get ready.”
“They
must pray against a plane disaster.”
He cautioned that both Government and opposition must tread
carefully, warning that miscalculations could deepen national tension.
In earlier prophecies issued in April, the cleric who claims
to have predicted Ruto’s 2022 presidential win, said coalition‑building within
the opposition could pose the greatest threat to Ruto’s re-election chances.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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