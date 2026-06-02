2 rogue truck drivers captured on camera bullying each other along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, posing a risk to other motorists (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A concerned motorist has shared a video showing two truck drivers engaging in a dangerous confrontation along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, raising concerns about the safety of other road users.

According to the motorist who witnessed the incident, the confrontation reportedly arose from a minor disagreement that could have been resolved amicably.

However, the two drivers resorted to aggressive behavior, with each attempting to intimidate the other while operating their trucks on the highway.

The incident, which was captured on camera, appears to show the drivers engaging in reckless conduct that put not only their lives at risk but also those of other motorists using the busy road.

The motorist expressed concern that the situation could easily have resulted in a serious accident.

The video has sparked reactions online, with many social media users calling for authorities to identify the drivers involved and take appropriate action against them for endangering other road users.

Watch the video>>> below

2 rogue truck drivers captured on camera bullying each other along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, posing a risk to other motorists pic.twitter.com/BzUPDp9V5f — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST