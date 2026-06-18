LADY shares how an eligible bachelor she met at a wedding sent her a video of his apartment and begged for a chance

Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing how a man she met at a wedding ceremony followed up by sending her a video of his apartment while asking for a chance to get to know her better.
According to the lady, the two met during a wedding event
and exchanged phone numbers before going their separate ways.
She later received a video from the man, who appeared keen
on pursuing a relationship with her.
In the video, he is seen showing off his apartment while
expressing disappointment over what he perceived as a cold reception during
their first interaction.
The man is heard explaining that he lives alone and often
gets bored, before appealing to the lady to give him an opportunity.
“Give me a chance. Let's try. I stay alone and it's boring,”
he says in the video.
The lady subsequently shared the clip online, seemingly
amused by the man's approach, prompting mixed reactions from social media
users.
While some users praised the man for being straightforward
about his intentions, others felt he may have revealed too much too soon in an
effort to impress the lady.
Watch the video>>> below
Lady shares how an independent bachelor sent her a video of his apartment after their first meeting— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 16, 2026
pic.twitter.com/0ZJ8GBMRPD
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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