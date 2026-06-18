LADY shares how an eligible bachelor she met at a wedding sent her a video of his apartment and begged for a chance







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing how a man she met at a wedding ceremony followed up by sending her a video of his apartment while asking for a chance to get to know her better.

According to the lady, the two met during a wedding event and exchanged phone numbers before going their separate ways.

She later received a video from the man, who appeared keen on pursuing a relationship with her.

In the video, he is seen showing off his apartment while expressing disappointment over what he perceived as a cold reception during their first interaction.

The man is heard explaining that he lives alone and often gets bored, before appealing to the lady to give him an opportunity.

“Give me a chance. Let's try. I stay alone and it's boring,” he says in the video.

The lady subsequently shared the clip online, seemingly amused by the man's approach, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.

While some users praised the man for being straightforward about his intentions, others felt he may have revealed too much too soon in an effort to impress the lady.

Watch the video>>> below

Lady shares how an independent bachelor sent her a video of his apartment after their first meeting

pic.twitter.com/0ZJ8GBMRPD — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST