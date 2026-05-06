You have crossed the line - Netizens tell upcoming comedian JAYMO MANDASI after posting a video mimicking RUTO! Risks being abducted (WATCH)

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - Upcoming comedian and content creator, Jaymo Mandasi, has ignited a heated online debate after sharing a video in which he mimics President William Ruto.
In the clip that has since gone viral, Jaymo humorously
imitates the President’s speech style and dressing, a move that drew mixed
reactions from Kenyans on social media.
While some netizens found the skit entertaining and praised
his creativity, others felt that he had crossed the line by disrespecting the
Head of State.
A section of users went further to warn him, suggesting that
such content could land him in trouble, with some even jokingly claiming that he
risks being “abducted” by State agents.
Watch the video>>> below
Dear Jaymo Mandasi, This is not comedy,— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 6, 2026
You have crossed the line!! pic.twitter.com/TNWOTQdPlK
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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