Ugandan X user shocked after seeing how Kenyan women openly sell “MECHI” in Nairobi’s downtown street in broad-daylight (Watch VIDEO)

Sunday, May 3, 2026 - An Ugandan X user has expressed shock after seeing a viral video showing Kenyan women openly selling “mechi” along a busy street in Nairobi’s downtown in broad daylight.
In the clip, the women are seen parading themselves from
morning to evening along the busy street, targeting male passersby in the
bustling street.
They stand in strategic positions near dingy lodgings, where they duck in for paid quick encounters.
I might have misjudged Uganda, but it seems that in Kenya, prostitution is recognized as work by the government and even has a ministry. 😂😂— Ensi Egumire Baasi 🥹 (@NiwaRodgers) May 2, 2026
Where are we heading ?? pic.twitter.com/Pnq2u6oY1e
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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