Ugandan X user shocked after seeing how Kenyan women openly sell “MECHI” in Nairobi’s downtown street in broad-daylight (Watch VIDEO)



Sunday, May 3, 2026 - An Ugandan X user has expressed shock after seeing a viral video showing Kenyan women openly selling “mechi” along a busy street in Nairobi’s downtown in broad daylight.

In the clip, the women are seen parading themselves from morning to evening along the busy street, targeting male passersby in the bustling street.

They stand in strategic positions near dingy lodgings, where they duck in for paid quick encounters.


Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments