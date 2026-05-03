Ugandan X user shocked after seeing how Kenyan women openly sell “MECHI” in Nairobi’s downtown street in broad-daylight (Watch VIDEO)







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - An Ugandan X user has expressed shock after seeing a viral video showing Kenyan women openly selling “mechi” along a busy street in Nairobi’s downtown in broad daylight.

In the clip, the women are seen parading themselves from morning to evening along the busy street, targeting male passersby in the bustling street.

They stand in strategic positions near dingy lodgings, where they duck in for paid quick encounters.





Watch the video>>> below

I might have misjudged Uganda, but it seems that in Kenya, prostitution is recognized as work by the government and even has a ministry. 😂😂



Where are we heading ?? pic.twitter.com/Pnq2u6oY1e — Ensi Egumire Baasi 🥹 (@NiwaRodgers) May 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST