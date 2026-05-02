No Chemistry! Netizens react as son of Tenwek Hospital CEO, BEN SIELE, weds billionaire ALFRED SOI’s daughter - Was it an arranged marriage? (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Social media is abuzz after the son of Tenwek Hospital Chief Executive, Ben Siele, tied the knot with the daughter of prominent businessman, Alfred Soi, chairman of Kipchimchim Group of Companies.

The colourful ceremony brought together two influential and wealthy families in a high-profile wedding that attracted attention online.

As photos from the event circulated online, some netizens questioned the couple’s chemistry, with a section suggesting it was an arranged marriage.

See photos and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST