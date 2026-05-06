The late Minister KIPKALYA KONES’ daughter, CHEPKIRUI KONES, sparks buzz with skull ring as she eyes Bomet Senatorial seat (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - The late former Cabinet Minister, Kipkalya Kones’ daughter, Chepkirui Kones, is trending online, not just for her political ambitions but also her bold fashion choices.

Chepkirui, who is seeking the Bomet Senatorial seat, has been making public appearances in unique and eye-catching outfits that continue to draw attention from netizens.

However, it is a particular accessory that has sparked widespread reactions, a ring featuring a skull design that she was recently spotted wearing.

The unusual piece of jewelry has ignited mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning the symbolism of the skull.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST