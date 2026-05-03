Life on the Fast Lane!! VIDEO shows murdered university student, CONNIE GITHINJI, spending Ksh 95,000 at JW Marriott Hotel weeks before death

Sunday, May 3, 2026 - Connie Githinji, the 22-year-old university student who was murdered at an Airbnb in Kileleshwa, had shared glimpses of a lavish outing just weeks before her tragic death.
In a video posted about three weeks prior, Connie is seen
enjoying time with friends at the JW Marriott Hotel, where they spent a total
of Ksh 95,400 on food and drinks.
In the clip, she is heard playfully asking her friends to
guess the bill.
After several incorrect guesses, she reveals the total
amount, sparking excitement among the group.
Connie lived life on the fast lane despite coming from a
humble background in Murang’a.
On the day she was murdered, she had traveled all the way
from Murang’a to Kileleshwa to meet Tony Odhiambo, the prime suspect in the
murder.
It is believed that the two met on a dating site.
Watch the video>>> below
About three weeks ago, the late Connie Githinji asking her rich girlies how much the bill was at the JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi!— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 2, 2026
This is arguably the most luxurious, top-of-the-line hotel in East, Central, and Western Africa. pic.twitter.com/Q9AuopRvgp
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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