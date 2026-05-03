He died in his SIDE CHICK’s house in Kitengela …. BEATRICE WANGARI was Dr. JOB OBWAKA’s LOVER since 2015 - Details of DAKTARI’s final moments at her SIDE CHICK’s house emerge







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - New details have emerged regarding the sudden death of Dr. Job Obwaka, who was reportedly brought in dead at Nairobi Hospital on May 2nd, 2026, after collapsing at the residence of his long-time partner, Beatrice Wangari, in Kitengela.

According to preliminary reports, the hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) department alerted the Security Office at around 7:00 p.m. after the deceased was brought in by Wangari.

Authorities from Kilimani Police Station were immediately notified and responded to the incident.

During questioning, Wangari disclosed that she had been in a relationship with Dr. Obwaka since 2015.

She explained that they initially met through her personal Gynecologist, and their relationship deepened following the death of her husband.

On the day of the incident, Dr. Obwaka reportedly informed Wangari at around 10:42 a.m that he was traveling to Kitengela to visit her.

He continued to update her on his journey until approximately 1:20 p.m, when he indicated that he had arrived at Quickmart Kitengela OBC Plaza.

The two later proceeded to Wangari’s residence, where she prepared a meal of rice and meat, which they shared.

However, shortly after the meal, events took a tragic turn.

Wangari told investigators that the doctor requested a glass of water and, after taking a few sips, suddenly became drowsy and began experiencing difficulty breathing.

He reportedly asked for the windows to be opened as he struggled for air.

Alarmed, Wangari sought help from a neighbor, identified as Mr. Shadrack.

He rushed to the scene and attempted to check Dr. Obwaka’s pulse but found him unresponsive.

He then helped arrange for urgent transport to the hospital.

In the meantime, Wangari used the deceased’s phone to contact Dr. Wanyoike and the doctor’s son, both of whom advised that he be rushed to Nairobi Hospital immediately.

Mr. Shadrack reportedly drove Wangari’s vehicle and coordinated with an ambulance to transport the patient.

Despite their efforts, Dr. Obwaka was declared dead on arrival at the Nairobi Hospital.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST