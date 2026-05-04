Ushuru Yenu! AISHA OCHWADA’s lavish lifestyle is sponsored by RUTO’s powerful PS RAYMOND OMOLLO! She lives a soft life (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 4, 2026 -
Instagram influencer, Aisha Ochwada, has been linked to a romantic affair with
a powerful Principal Secretary in President William Ruto's Government.
According to whispers, the flashy lady, known for flaunting
photos of exotic vacations and a high-end lifestyle, is being sponsored by
Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, one of the most influential
senior Government officials.
Sources claim the two have been secretly seeing each other
for quite some time, with the PS bankrolling her luxurious trips and designer
wardrobe.
A sneak peek into Aisha's Instagram page reveals that she
lives life on the fast lane - flying first class, staying at five-star resorts,
and rocking expensive fashion brands.
It is believed that these lavish expenses are funded by the
PS using taxpayers' money.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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