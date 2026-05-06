WILLIS RABURU opens up on why he quit media at his prime as he eyes Kisumu Senatorial seat







Wednesday, May 06, 2026 - Willis Raburu has opened up on why he chose to step away from the media industry at his prime.

Speaking in an interview, Raburu explained that he felt it was time to create space for the younger generation.

“I felt like at that point, it was time to start ushering in the next generation of people because in my mind I was like it’s time to leave.”

The former TV host reflected on his journey, recalling how he once wrote down his dreams in a campus notebook.

“I literally wrote there, Citizen TV, I wrote down how much money I want to get paid.”

“The Bible says write the vision and make it plain, I wrote down all that stuff,” he shared.

Raburu’s exit from the media came two years after leaving Cape Media’s TV47, where he hosted the Wabebe Experience every Friday night.

Before that, he was the face of Citizen TV’s 10 Over 10, a show that defined youthful entertainment for years.

On April 23rd, Raburu officially joined the Linda Mwananchi Movement, a faction associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo and announced his bid for the Kisumu senatorial seat in 2027.

Governor Orengo welcomed him warmly, praising his “signature youthful energy and creative media edge.

“Today, I had an engaging tete-a-tete with Willis Raburu. He is officially bringing his signature youthful energy, corporate MC expertise, and creative media edge to the Linda Mwananchi Movement,” said Orengo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST