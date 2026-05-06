PHOTO of a unique coffin goes viral - WaLUYHA Wako Na Maneno







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - Netizens were left amused after a photo of a unique coffin surfaced online, sparking hilarious reactions across social media.

The eye-catching coffin, which was spotted during a burial ceremony in Luyhaland, stands out due to its unusual design that closely resembles a wall unit commonly found in living rooms.

Many social media users could not help but joke about the creativity, with some playfully making fun of Luhyas over their perceived bizarre traditions, especially during funerals.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST