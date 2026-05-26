Wife of St Cecilia Misikhu Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal, CALEB WEKESA, who collapsed and died while having ‘MECHI’ with a LADY in a lodging speaks

Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- The wife of St Cecilia Misikhu Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal, Caleb
Wekesa, who collapsed and died in a lodging after checking in with a woman, has
spoken out in grief, painting a heartbreaking picture of a family left in
shock.
The devastated widow revealed that she and Wekesa had been
married for 20 years and shared four children, the youngest still a toddler.
She said she was initially asked to rush to the hospital but
was later directed to the mortuary, a moment that shattered her world.
Earlier that same Saturday, Wekesa had interacted with
parents and students during an academic meeting at St Cecilia Misikhu Girls,
making his sudden death even more shocking to the school community.
Police launched investigations into the mysterious death on
May 24th, treating the case as suspected murder under OB No.
02/24/05/2026 at Webuye Police Station.
According to reports, Wekesa spent the evening of May 23rd
with a 28‑year‑old woman, moving between entertainment spots in Webuye town
before checking into Satellite Hotel around 11pm.
At about 12:20am, Wekesa suddenly complained of feeling
unwell.
The woman alerted hotel staff, who found him foaming at the
mouth.
He was rushed to Calvary Hospital and later referred to
Webuye Sub‑County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead minutes after arrival.
Detectives from Matulo Police Post and the Sub‑County
Criminal Investigations Office documented evidence at the scene.
The woman was taken into custody to assist with ongoing
investigations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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