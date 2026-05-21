MADNESS!! This shameless MUMAMA was spotted doing the unthinkable in church in the middle of sermon (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A viral video of a middle-aged woman behaving inappropriately during a church service has left netizens both stunned and amused.

In the clip circulating online, the woman is seen attempting to record herself while the preacher was in the middle of delivering a sermon.

She had placed her phone beneath her chair and appeared to pose for the camera while seated in a skirt.

The video has since sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many questioning the growing obsession with ‘content creation’.

Others expressed concern that the pursuit of viral moments is making people lose respect for places of worship and proper decorum in church.

Watch the video>>> below

Huyu mama anafanya nini ndani ya kanisa?? pic.twitter.com/4ya7gVhNGI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST