“I have a Lexus 600, a pickup, and a convertible Mercedes for my wife and me,” - Pastor NG’ANG’A brags and reveals why he will never sell them (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Controversial city preacher, Pastor James Ng’ang’a, has once again stirred conversation after opening up about his fleet of luxury cars and why he will never part with them.

During a recent crusade in Kitengela, Ng’ang’a boldly declared his wealth that includes a hotel, a 60‑acre maize farm, rental houses, matatus, a salon and a petrol station, insisting that his ministry does not rely on tithes or offerings.

He stated that his success was a testament to resilience and divine favor and urged Government officials to respect him, noting that at over 70 years old, he had achieved everything he set out to do.

Ng’ang’a went on to list the cars he owns, describing them as God’s way of healing his past struggles.

“I have a Lexus 600. A huge pickup and a small Mercedes‑Benz that only has two seats, for my wife and me.”

“They are usually parked there. Just for me to look at them and forget I had a mkokoteni. I cannot sell them,” he said.

He added: “When it rains or there are protests, I use the pickup. It has huge tyres. But there is one car I desire, and you will hear about it.”

“There are things that God will give you, just to heal your pain that you went through. Just be ready.”

Watch the video>>> below

“I have a Lexus 600, a pickup, and a convertible Mercedes for my wife and me” - Pastor NG’ANG’A brags pic.twitter.com/eioCJB4xnJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST